Parkop pledges funding for St John

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, said the St John Ambulance will be allocated funds from next year onwards because it provides a vital service to city residents.Parkop said he was proud of the work St John was doing and would continue to support its work.

Matthew Cannon, the Chief executive officer of St John Ambulance, said the ambulance service would work with Parkop and the National Capital District to provide a modernised service capable of meeting the needs of the business community and residents.

“Port Moresby has a good number of public and private hospitals and St John Ambulance can transport patients to any public or private hospital,” he said.

“The type of injury or illness you have requires that you be taken to a certain hospital.

“For example, major trauma cases should be taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital.”

Cannon said someone with a serious injury such as a knife wound to their stomach or chest would be taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital which had the expertise and equipment to treat it.

“The hospital has expert surgeons and operating theatres available 24 hours per day to treat life-threatening emergencies,” he said.

“With the recent agreement signed by the ambulance and the hospital, patients will be given a bed and attended to right away when brought in by the ambulance.”

Like this: Like Loading...