Parkop has steered the capital in the right direction

Nobody including the candidates contesting the NCD Regional can debate or dispute the massive development that is taking place in Port Moresby under the leadership of Powes Parkop.

If they do they know people will see them as liars.

Instead they are using two issues intended to destroy his reputation – Powes Parkop will remove settlements and the betel but ban.

This is gutter politics.

Powes never removed any settlements to my understanding. People need to name a settlement he has removed.

In fact the settlements in NCD remain because of him. His human rights advocacy and persuasion cannot allow him to throw women and children out onto the cold streets.

I believe someone else will remove the settlement as you fear.

Secondly, Governor Parkop never banned betel nut use in his house.

NCD is not his private property.

The betel nut ban was for your interest, for the nation’s interest and the interest of the future generations of this country.

There could not have been any personal benefit for himself in the exercise.

Truth be said, there were consequences as a result of the ban which is very regrettable but somebody has to do it and he did it.

What is very clear from the betel nut ban policy though is that he now stands out as a leader who can make decisions that is personally detrimental to himself for the betterment, benefit interest of the majority.

A lot of so called leaders would turn a blind eye because it would mean the end of their political careers.

Strong leadership is needed right now in the country and Powes Parkop is certainty one of the very few who possess that trait.

I urge NCD voters not to listen to lies and vote this man once again as Governor for NCD.

In five years, I guarantee you this city will be transformed in a dramatic way.

H. Gor

POM

