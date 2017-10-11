Parkop urges vendors to move to new market

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has advised vendors setting up an informal market at the Erima Recreational Park to move to the new Boroko market.

He said the Erima market had not been authorised.

“If the space at the Boroko Market is not adequate for the vendors, some will be moved to the Hohola Lareva Market,” he said.

“But the market at the Erima recreational park will be closed.”

After the Gordon market was closed for renovation recently, some vendors moved to the Erima Recreational Park to sell their farm produce.

Parkop said he did not sanction that move to Erima.

“The Erima Recreational Park is purposely for families, youths and children to use for recreational purposes and not for vendors to sell their produce,” he said.

“I don’t know why people have started selling their produce at a park. The illegal market will be closed this week and all vendors who are selling there will be moved to the Boroko market and the Lareva market at Hohola.”

Parkop urged the vendors to cooperate with the city authorities and to sell their produce at designated market area until the Gordon market re-opened.

