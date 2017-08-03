Parkop’s big win hailed

We the Helas congratulate you Powes Parkop on your convincing victory.

As your political slogan of 2007 said, “You don’t have a million kina BUT a million ideas”. We can see real development and changes in the city.

Please continue the good work you and “White Horse” JT have been doing to transform Port Moresby into a striving and bustling city of hope and plenty.

With Peter O’Neill at the helm as prime minister, I foresee Port Moresby city becoming another Brisbane soon.



Ekopia Piriko

Bautama, NCD

