Parkop’s big win hailed
We the Helas congratulate you Powes Parkop on your convincing victory.
As your political slogan of 2007 said, “You don’t have a million kina BUT a million ideas”. We can see real development and changes in the city.
Please continue the good work you and “White Horse” JT have been doing to transform Port Moresby into a striving and bustling city of hope and plenty.
With Peter O’Neill at the helm as prime minister, I foresee Port Moresby city becoming another Brisbane soon.
Ekopia Piriko
Bautama, NCD