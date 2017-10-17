Partnership key to delivering successful projects

PARTNERSHIP is key to driving development projects in the country, Department of National Planning and Monitoring aid coordinator Edward Kapi says.

Kapi was addressing farmers of Nawaeb District in Morobe and their lead partner in coffee rehabilitation Wia Trade Enterprising Limited during a visit to their factory at Nadzab recently.

Officials from Treasury and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock were part of the World Bank-led implementation support mission to check coffee and cocoa rehabilitation in the country.

Kapi said partnership was not only through financial assistance but also through technical expertise among players including the three tiers of government, lead and co-partners, donor organisations and farmers.

“We have to blame ourselves for the failure of many projects, but things will work when we join hands and work together as a team,” he said.

“This is the magic of this project (productive partnerships in agriculture project).”

Kapi encouraged the farmers to play their part to see the real fruit of the PPAP coffee and cocoa project which aims to improve the livelihood of 60,000 coffee and cocoa growers.

