Pato appoints Ey as PNG’s honorary consul to Samoa

PAPUA New Guinea has commissioned Samoan Fiona Diane Ey as its honorary consul in Apia.

Ey is a lawyer by profession and a Samoan resident for the past 15 years. She was commissioned by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato, who was in Samoa for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting, last week.

Pato said for the benefit of Papua New Guinea citizens residing in Samoa or visiting, “the Government of PNG sees fit to appoint a person of wisdom, loyalty and diligence to discharge the office of the honorary-consul of PNG, residing in Samoa”.

Ey will assist PNG citizens there with their concerns.

Ey promised to uphold the constitution and laws of PNG and thanked the government for having confidence in her.

