Paul puts his hope in league

By MELTON PAIS

A YOUNG Western Highlander in this year’s Papua New Guinea SP Hunters squad may have the skills and talent to make it in the Q-Cup but he has had to pay a price to where he is today.

Wawa Paul, 24, from Baiyer district, has given his best years to rugby league at the expense of education.

The back who was consodered good enough to make the cut forcoach Michael Marum’s final 29-man-squad admitted that his commitment to the sport had seen him forgo all other pursuits.

He told The National that he dropped out of primary school and stayed in his village and decided to put his effort into sport.

“My interest in playing rugby was so high that I kept playing and didn’t go back to school,” Paul said.

“I am very thankful to my father, Paul, who supported me even though I left school at early age.

“If it was not for my family, who supported me especially when I was a teenager, I don’t think I would be in Hunters. It’s the club every player wants to get into.”

Paul, who now stands at 175cm tall and weighs a compact 89kg started playing senior league with the Hagen Eagles back in 2011 as an 18-year-old.

In his first two years at the club he only played five games but presisted with the goal of making a representative side.

“I didn’t play in any school boys competitions or other standard comp as I wasn’t a student. I got my experience in rural leagues,” he said.

“My dream of playing in the Digicel Cup and then onto the Hunters was what kept me going.”

Paul said thankfully his efforts paid off with a permanent spot in the Eagles before moving to the Enga Mioks in 2013.

With little to fall back in Baiyer, Paul has put all his hopes in the sport and takes his selection in the Hunters seriously.

“I have made it this far after commiting to rugby league so I must do all I can to make the most of my time at the Hunters.”

