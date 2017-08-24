People with disabilities attend capacity workshop

PERSONS living with disabilities (PWDs) in Bulolo, Morobe, are for the first time empowered with capacity building through a recent workshop.

The first capacity building and empowerment workshop for PWDs was funded by the Alumni Grant Scheme under Australian Awards and facilitated by PNG Assembly of Disabled Persons.

Bulolo Disability Association technical adviser and co-facilitator Paul Na’au said the workshop highlighted the importance of the association in addressing disability issues.

“Disability is a cross-cutting issue. It cuts out across all aspects of life. PWDs are faced with inaccessibility including opportunities and rights to education, family care and support and empowerment on their rights. These are some of the common issues.”

Na’au said accessibility was a big issue with limitations in accessing transport, for example.

He said the issues highlighted needed to be addressed,

like disability user-friendly buildings.

Na’au said the response was excellent with most stakeholders and PWD participants attending for first time and learning new things.

He said parents, guardians, care givers and representatives of communities attended and gave much input at the workshop.

Like this: Like Loading...