People are fed up with all the fighting

EASTERN Highlanders are fed up of continuous political impasse in our province that has derailed the service delivery to the people of the province.

Provincial administrator Solomon Tato should simply step aside and allow acting appointments to be done while he goes to the court to face alleged criminal charges laid against him.

The courts are the only avenue where fair trials are conducted

and justice done irrespective

of class, religion, region and gender.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him retaining provincial administrator’s post if the pending criminal charges laid against him are dealt with in a competent court of law.

Tato is here and there to the courts to obtain unnecessary restraining orders to cling on to provincial administrator’s position is seen by many as power hungry and unacceptable.

Tato is entitled for a fair trial so what’s the point of him taking the matter to the Supreme Court and what is he scared of?

It’s a total waste of money and courts time so it’s about time he face the court.

Kotiufa Sniper

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...