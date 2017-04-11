People still ignoring road safety rules

DESPITE the many traffic rules and agencies responsible for setting and maintaining standards, and enforcement, infringements are being committed every day, and under the noses of the authorities.

There are two main types of road safety rules: licensing agreement with the driver and engineering or “technological” standards.

A licensing agreement is the institutional arrangement in which the driver is issued a licence by the Road Traffic Authority to operate a motor vehicle of a certain type.

The licence certifies the competency level of the driver and his right to drive a vehicle on public roads in compliance with traffic rules.

Any infringement may result in a spot fine or confiscation of the licence under the Motor Vehicles Registration Act.

On the other hand, the motor vehicle engineering standards are fundamental guidelines that are certified by global motor vehicle manufacturers and highly accredited local and international road traffic bodies.

They provide user specifications on different motor vehicle makes which are purposeful and tend to enhance user efficiency, safety, durability, comfort and value for money.

For example, PMVs have specific engineering standards which include seat belts, seats, cabs or shelter, air-conditioning system and entertainment like radio and CD player.

These engineering standards and others are invariably in-built and should be always observed.

I would, therefore, like to ask National Road Safety Council and other line agencies what they are doing to uphold road safety guidelines.

Accidents are still common and lives are lost.

Recently in Lae, police chief Anthony Wagambie (Jnr) directed him men to impound motor vehicles with faulty doors, engines, seats, glass, lights and brakes.

I hope the other authorities will also do their part and throughout the country.

This will in turn reduce the statistics of motor vehicle accidents and casualties in PNG as well as boost travel opportunities and business.

Mike Haro, Via email

