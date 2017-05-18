People still waiting for services Mr MP

I WANT to air my view on the about empty promises not fulfilled in your daily newspaper done by a MP.

Member for Kairuku Hiri Peter Isoaimo, can you clarify to the people of Kairuku and Mekeo Kuni including Koiari inland, regarding the three important promise and the commitment you made in your public speech aired on EMTV.

You announced at Kairuku district that the local contractor was paid to install an EMTV tower but to that nothing has happened. Can the contractor be investigated?

You introduced the service known as rural housing programme which you delivered chainsaws to various community leaders. Can you confirm how many houses so far have opened?

Koiari inland people are still waiting for that airstrip which was promised.

The electorate service term is up and we need some clarification from you as the member in order to decide and vote.

Observer Mangi Kivori Kui

Like this: Like Loading...