People urged not to conform to worldly ways

THE challenge for Christians today is to choose whether to enter the narrow gate which leads to eternal life or the wide gate

which leads to hell, a church pastor says.

Rev Philip Nolye of the Kudjip Nazarene Emmanuel Church in Jiwaka said that heaven and hell were real.

“They are two opposite paths, with gates to each path,” he said.

“Now, each one of us has to ask, am I taking the wide gate that has a wide road or am I taking the narrow gate?”

Nolye urged Christians to take the narrow gate quoting Mathew 7:13-14: “Go in through the narrow gate, because the gate to hell is wide and the road that leads to it is easy, and there are many who travel it. But the gate to life is narrow and the way that leads to it is hard and there are few people who find it.

“I was very young when I went to Bible college and gave my life to God at a very young age. My colleagues from my tribe said, ‘look he is too young to be serious with God.’

“Today, after 21 years of standing on the pulpit, I do not regret my decision. I want to continue to walk towards the narrow gate, because that road leads to eternal life.”

The pastor appealed to Christians that they must not compromise with sin and leave God.

“For example, a tribesmen dies on a Sunday and everyone decides to attend the funeral and not go to church attendance.

“If you want to take the narrow road, you’ve got to cancel the funeral attendance and go to church instead. Let the dead bury the dead.

“So you see, the road to life is very narrow and very difficult.

You will be tested all throughout your life.”

He said to remain on the road that led to the narrow gate, Christians must not conform to the ways of the world.

“You’ve got to stay away from the crowd and do things that only please the Lord. If you want to follow God’s ways, many people, even your family members and tribesmen will hate you but you must not let them stop you.”

Nolye emphasised that there were many people entering the wide gate while few were entering the narrow gate.

He encouraged Christians to pray unceasingly for God’s Spirit to lead them every day of their lives to continue walking on the road towards the narrow gate.

