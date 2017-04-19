People of Western, the time is now

I appeal to all young elites to put your hands up and say…it’s our time.

Just by observation from outside the province we have seen Western has sank in the middle of the great ocean. People are about to die while swimming around looking for dry ground to rest upon.

It is really sad to see that our captain was not there to salvage the sinking ship.

Now our lovely beloved “barra country” which has full of unique natural diversity is calling for help at this time.

So national election is just about to begin I appeal to all citizens of Western to vote a person who can salvage our sinking ship.

Russell

Western

