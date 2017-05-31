People of Wewak Open please vote wisely

AS we approach voting days, our minds must be focused on what elected leader has done last term of parliament.

Has the leader delivered? Is it fairly distributed in terms of allocating funds to projects, infrastructure developments, human development, to name a few.

Why hasn’t the rural electrification programme been fully implemented/funded?

Where are the funds allocation for this important community project?

People of Wewak Open electorate, it’s time we do change. Vote for a person that will give us what we have missed out on.

