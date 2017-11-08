Petrol sees 13t drop as diesel, kerosene prices increase

PRICES for diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby have increased by between 6 toea and 8 toea this month.

The price of petrol has dropped by 13 toea to K3.29 compared with the previous month.

Diesel increased by 6 toea to K2.74.

The price of kerosene also went up by 85 toea to K2.59 compared with the previous month.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission noted that the increases for diesel and kerosene and decrease for petrol were attributed to the fluctuations in import parity prices for these refined petroleum products.

Commissioner and chief executive Paulus Ain said as part of the commission’s role on enforcement and compliance, officers would conduct inspections at all service stations to ensure that petroleum products were sold at prices which did not exceed the maximum prices approved by the commission.

Like this: Like Loading...