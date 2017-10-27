Players visit sick children, present gifts

THE Papua New Guinea LNG Kumuls took time out from their training schedule yesterday to visit young patients at the Port Moresby General Hospital children’s ward.

Kumuls Rhyse Martin, Luke Page, Justin Olam, Thompson Teteh, ExxonMobil PNG managing director Andrew Barry and his staff put a smile on the children’s faces when they arrived at the hospital bearing t-shirts, balls and hats for the children and their minders.

Barry said ExxonMobil PNG was delighted to bring its support of health and rugby league together and give sick children and their families a unique experience with the country’s rugby league heroes.

“Today we are thrilled that the Kumuls can share some of their time to put a smile on the children’s faces as the excitement builds ahead of the first Rugby League World Cup game in Port Moresby this weekend,” Barry said.

ExxonMobil PNG has a unique partnership with the Department of Health and University of Papua New Guinea School of Medicine and Health Sciences since 2013.

With funding and facilitation support from ExxonMobil PNG, the Baylor College of Medicine – Texas Children’s Hospital in USA, has been helping to strengthen pediatric, maternal and public health programmes in PNG.

PNG LNG has backed the Kumuls since 2013.

Like this: Like Loading...