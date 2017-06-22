Please look into the upgraded 6-Mile road

ALLOW me to voice my concern over how foreign entrepreneurs operating commercially in National Capital District ( and even nationwide) continuously show total disregard of the building regulations we have in place.

These individuals erect structures at will and whim without any consideration of laws and regulations, and how their projects will affect the existing neighbouring infrastructure (nearby buildings, drainage, utilities, roads, etc).

One particular example, I wish the National Capital District Commission to look into is the Cash-&-Carry shop near Stop N Shop Rainbow, just before the SDA Church.

There needs to be a check on their plumbing and drainage because every day water trickles out over, and down the driveway and the flow continues on along the Gorokaeaga Road’s left lane toward the Kasio Circle/roundabout.

The more that stretch of road remains wet, the sooner it degrades and potholes develop.

There is already a large pothole there just after the Church’s driveway.

Also, could the NCDC (or relevant authority) look at the recently upgraded 6-Mile road?

Why on earth are there pedestrian crossings immediately before (in close proximity to) the roundabouts? It just defeats the purpose of a roundabout – free flowing traffic.

C.T. Observer

