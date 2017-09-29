PM calls for UN reform

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has called for reform at the United Nations so that the organisation could better serve the interests of members, particularly developing countries.

Speaking at the 72nd General Debate Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York last Saturday, O’Neill said reform of the United Nations was essential for the future of the leading global forum.

O’Neill also thanked the United Nations for its support to Papua New Guinea during the recent national elections.

“Our government would like to place on record our profound appreciation to development partners, including the United Nations, and organisations like the Commonwealth, for the valued support provided to us during the election.”

O’Neill said reform of the United Nations was now firmly on the global agenda and this must take into account of the environment of a rapidly changing world.

“The United Nations must be fit-for-purpose,” he said.

“Papua New Guinea will fully support reform at the United Nations for the benefit of men and women in need of help and support around the world.

“In respect of the Security Council reform process, this must advance the core interests of the vast majority of United Nations member states. Given its critical mandate, reforms have to be implemented to make the Security Council more broadly representative, transparent, accountable, effective and efficient.

“The Security Council needs to be more effective in its response to present global challenges and circumstances.

“There is broad agreement among members on the importance of UN reform, but the main challenge that remains is how to go about it, and how to actually deliver it for members.

“Working together, we will find solutions.”

Like this: Like Loading...