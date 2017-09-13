PM plays it close to chest

By MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says it is his prerogative who joins Cabinet but cannot confirm yet whether any of the 12 MPs who crossed the floor from the Opposition will be allocated portfolios.

He told The National that “we will see as we go along” on what changes, if any, would be made to his 33-member Cabinet. The 12 MPs, including Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil, joined O’Neill and his People’s National Congress party-led coalition government on Monday.

The other 11 are Basil’s deputy party leader and Goilala MP William Samb, Central Governor Robert Agarobe, Rigo MP Captain Lekwa Gure, Sohe MP Henry Amuli, Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge, Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, Lae MP John Rosso, Menyamya MP Thomas Pelika, Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo, Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi and Lufa MP Moriape Kavori.

The five Pangu MPs absent on Monday were Moresby North-West MP Sir Mekere Morauta, Wabag MP Dr Lino Tom, Finschhafen MP Renbo Paita, Madang MP Bryan Kramer and Markham MP Koni Iguan.

Opposition Leader Patrick Pruaitch said the remaining 34 MPs on the Opposition were intact.

He said PNG was now aware of Basil’s and Pangu’s motives.

“We will hold the Government to account for policies which are not in the nation’s interest,” he said.

