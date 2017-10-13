PM remembers late writer as ‘dedicated’

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has extended condolences to the family of the late kiap (patrol officers) and writer James Sinclair.

Sinclair passed away in Australia this week, aged 89.

He arrived in the country as a cadet patrol officer in 1948 and served in number of provinces.

Upon his retirement in 1975, Sinclair became a full-time author and a prolific recorder of Papua New Guinea history. “It is with sadness that I have learned of the passing of James Sinclair,” O’Neill said.

“Sinclair was an outstanding author who dedicated much of his life to recording the history of our nation.

“He had immense passion for our country and our heritage and shared this with the world.

“I remember Sinclair when I was a young man in the Southern Highlands, from his service as a kiap.

“He was a friend of my father, and it was later in life that I was able to get to know him.

“I offer the gratitude on behalf of the people of PNG, and on behalf of my family, to the late James Sinclair.

“His stories and recording of history will forever be in the archives of our nation, and provide generations in the future to better understand and appreciate our history.”

