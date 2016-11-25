PNG Air to resume flights to Goroka

PNG Air will recommence flights to Goroka after a temporary cancellation of services to the province last week because of the damaged runway.

PNG Air chief commercial officer Paul Abbot, pictured, said the problem had been addressed by the National Airport Corporation (NAC).

He thanked NAC for its quick response to the matter which allowed the airline to safely conduct air services.

“We thank the staff at National Airport Corporation who have reacted swiftly to resolve the runway damage and made the repairs necessary to allow for safe and ongoing operations,” Abbot said.

National Airport Corporation acting managing director Richard Yopo said they would go ahead with plans to upgrade the Goroka airport.

“By end of July 2017, Goroka should have new facilities including the runway delivered for the people of Eastern Highlands,” Yopo said.

Yopo recently visited Goroka with Minister Davis Steven to see the runway and attend the graduation of 18 young aviation firemen.

“Since Saturday, our teams have rectified most of the major failing areas.

“We have engineers and quality assurance teams on site in Goroka who attended to this.

“With the current wet weather the teams have very limited time to complete work while still leaving the airport runway operational.”

Like this: Like Loading...