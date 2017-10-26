PNG-Australia partnership showcased at Morobe Show

THE Australian High Commission consulate-general in Lae was pleased to showcase the PNG-Australia partnership in a special pavilion during the recent Morobe Show.

The show focused on agriculture and livestock, industry and culture.

The pavilion offered information on the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access programme and the Market Development Facility.

Consulate-General Paul Murphy said: “Through both programmes, the PNG-Australia partnership supports business, innovation and agricultural product commercialisation throughout the country.

“We also included a stall set up by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research which highlighted a range of programmes contributing to agricultural development in PNG.”

Murphy was joined by the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations to provide information on the seasonal worker programme.

“The Morobe Show was also an opportunity to engage with the public and stakeholders about the redevelopment works currently taking place at the Angau Hospital, which is progressing well,” he said.

