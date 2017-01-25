PNG, Fiji draw

WITH the 2017 Oceania Football Confederation Under-17 Championship just around the corner, Fiji and Papua New Guinea went neck-and-neck at Mt Smart, Auckland, yesterday and could not be separated after 90 minutes with the score remaining locked at 0-0.

The two sides are in Auckland, New Zealand, preparing for the regional competition, which also doubles as a Fifa U17 World Cup qualifier, and gets underway on Feb 11 in Tahiti.

Despite being unable to find the back of the net on this occasion, PNG coach Harrison Kamake was proud of his side’s performance.

“We landed in Auckland at half past two this morning (Monday) so I’m happy with the result,” he said.

“We just need to go back and identify things we need to improve on in the other friendlies,” he added.

The PNG U17s, who took on National Soccer League champions, Lae City, in a friendly last week in the Morobe capital – they lost 5-1 – had only played as a team for the second time after the Fiji match.

With only a few months given to Kamake to establish the squad, he is relying on upcoming games to build the team’s experience playing together and identify the weaknesses in the squad before their first match.

“We haven’t had much exposure so these friendlies are important to see where we stand, what to work on with our weaknesses and what to work on with our strengths too,” he said.

“It is a huge plus for the team having these friendlies.”

PNG face their biggest test of their stint in New Zealand on Saturday when they take on the Kiwi U17 side.

Defending champions New Zealand are the favourites to retain the OFC title next month and a draw or a win against the Kiwis would be a massive boost for Kamake’s side heading into the championship.

PNG will then play an Auckland Academy XI on Feb 4 before travelling to Papeete.

PNG is in Group A with hosts Tahiti, Vanuatu and New Caledonia. They play New Caledonia in the opening match of the competition on Feb 11.

Fiji has been drawn in a tough group against reigning titlists New Zealand, as well as Samoa and the Solomon Islands. Their first match will be on Feb 12 against the Solomon Islands. – OFC

Like this: Like Loading...