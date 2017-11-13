PNG Games to see increased security presence

Police manpower will be beefed up for the BSP 7th PNG Games in Kimbe.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said the extra manpower would come from East New Britain, New Ireland and Port Moresby.

He said the level of security operations would be sufficient to provide a safe environment for athletes and officials.

“I don’t want people to think that safety is an issue, there are issues happening but the police are doing their best to contain the situations leading up to the PNG Games,” Baki said.

He said what is happening in the other parts of the country was also happening in Kimbe so it was not unique to West New Britain.

Baki said police manpower from the other provinces would move into Kimbe this week before the Games’ opening ceremony on Saturday.

He said all the teams had been asked to have a police liaison officer whose main role would be to advise teams on security matters.

Baki was pleased with provincial police commander Jim Namora and his team laying the ground work for the added security personnel.

A meeting has been planned for today to address the on-going fight among the Bakovi councillors and clan leaders in the Talasea district.

A special police operation is being conducted in the Talasea local level government and those whose names are on the bench warrant must surrender to police.

Like this: Like Loading...