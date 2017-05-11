PNG home to Sir Barnes’ ashes

THE former Archbishop of Port Moresby, Sir Brian Barnes, passed away on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia, aged 84.

The Franciscan Friars of the Province of the Holy Spirit officially announced the death of Emeritus Archbishop Sir Brian Barnes.

In the statement, the Franciscan Friars said that the mass of Christian Burial for Sir Brian would be celebrated at Mary Immaculate Church, 45A Victoria Street, Waverley, NSW, on May 20.

“At the conclusion of mass, the cortege will proceed to Macquarie Park for a cremation,” the statement said.

“The remains of Archbishop Brian Barnes will then be interred at St Didacus Friary Cemetery, Aitape, Papua New Guinea.

“Archbishop Sir Brian Barnes was a man totally dedicated to the people and the church in Papua New Guinea.”

“He became a citizen of Papua New Guinea in 1976 and fought long and hard for the integrity and stability of his adopted homeland.

“He took on the cares and concerns of his people, spoke against corruption within the PNG government of his time, using his weekly radio address to reach his people, encourage goodness and challenge those who sought to do harm to his country. His courageous stance came at a cost to his personal health and safety.”

Sir Brian is survived by his two brothers, Michael Barnes and Denis Barnes, and his sister, Maureen Dingelstad.

Sir Brian James Patrick Barnes was born at Wingham in New South Wales on March 23, 1933, to Arthur Keith Barnes and Eileen Barnes (nee Whereat).

He joined the Order of Friars Minor (Franciscans) in 1951 and was first professed on Feb 18, 1952. He was ordained a priest on July 12, 1958.

As Fr Brian Barnes, he was appointed to the mission of PNG in Oct 1959.

He served as assistant priest in Aitape when he first arrived in PNG. He then served as headmaster at Seleo Island and as a parish priest in Monandin, Nuku, Wati, Ningil and Lumi from 1960 until 1968.

In 1968 he was appointed as chaplain to the Royal PNG Constabulary.

He was based in Port Moresby but travelled extensively throughout PNG. He served as the police chaplain from 1968 until 1988 when he took up his appointment as a bishop of the diocese of Aitape.

Fr Brian was appointed as the Bishop of Aitape on Oct 3, 1987, and ordained bishop of that diocese on Feb 10, 1988. He served in Aitape from 1988 until his appointment as Archbishop of Port Moresby.

Bishop Brian was appointed a fourth Archbishop of Port Moresby on June 14, 1997. He retired on March 26, 2008.

Archbishop Barnes was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1982 and a Knight of the British Empire (KBE) in 2003.

Perhaps his highest civil honour was bestowed on him in 2011 when he was made Grand Chief Commander of the Order of Logohu (GCL) in a ceremony which took place at Star of the Sea Friary in Waverley, NSW.

He returned to Australia as a consequence of health concerns and lived for a number of years at Star of the Sea Friary in Waverley. In his last years, he was a resident of Our Lady of Consolation Nursing Home at Rooty Hill.

