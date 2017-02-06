PNG, Israel visa deal a blessing

THE new visa deal between the Nation of Israel and PNG causes my heart to leap for joy.

The deal effective as of last month allows a PNG citizen to fly over to Israel with just a passport and acquire a visa on arrival and stay in the Holy Land up to a phenomenal 90 days.

The deal on the other hand makes possible for Israeli citizens touching down at our shores at any one time to acquire visa on arrival and stay in this Christian Nation for up to 60 days.

This is a timely providence of God Almighty that is anointed by Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit has orchestrated the process through people that culminated in putting pen to paper.

Without any shadow of doubt I can tell you that the purpose why God Almighty has given us this deal is for Papua New Guineans of His of choice to stay in Israel longer to permeate the nation with the word.

And, of course, Israelis who visit our turf will stay here bit longer to see how we venerate Jesus Christ as the Lord and Saviour of Israel and the globe and be transformed themselves to take the word back to the Holy Land.

What Jesus’s first miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding in Cana (John 2:1-12) heralds, is coming into play now.

Servants must fill themselves to the brim with the word and Jesus will turn the word to power to be served to the Israelis and rest of the world to embrace it.

God has kept the best for the Israelis and people of His choice in exciting times such as this and filled to the brim Papua New Guineas will never resist the argue to go Israel and stay longer there to reveal hidden secrets to the Israelis.

This is God Almighty’s doing to show His own glory lest we shall boast.

With this, I call again on the Government to expeditiously build a PNG embassy in Jerusalem.

It is our part to build this Embassy to physically facilitate the move of God in Israel.

Komson Nick, Via email

