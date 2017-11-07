PNG misses out on Paris world award

Papua New Guinea was one of the 40 countries competing for the 2016-2017 edition of the International Cocoa Awards in Paris, France although it failed to win any award.

It was the sixth edition of the Cocoa of Excellence (CoEx) biennial programme which concluded last Monday night following a rigorous selection and evaluation process.

Among the 166 cocoa samples and flavour profiles submitted, 50 best samples were evaluated by an international expert panel on sensory evaluation.

Among the top 50 samples and flavour profiles submitted were the Ilugi Cocoa Co-operative of the Sinivit LLG in Pomio district, East New Britain and Derek and Brett Middleton of the Kulili Estate plantation on Karkar island in Madang.

The submissions were made by Naithel Wartovo, the export quality assurance manager with the Cocoa Board of PNG.

PNG lost to Australia, Hawaii, India and Malaysia in the Asia, Pacific and Australia category.

In the 2014-15 edition, the Lower Watut Wals Cocoa Cooperative won an award and was ranked among the world’s top five.

The award is a significant part of the programme held every two years between Oct 28 and Nov 1.

It is supported by the Bioversity International and Event International to recognise and promote quality, flavour and diversity of cocoas according to their origins (cocoa producing countries).

Cocoa Board chief executive Boto Gaupu expressed concern about PNG missing out on an International Cocoa Award this year.

“We are a significant cocoa producing country in the world ahead of Australia and Hawaii. We have all the varieties,” he said.

“We including farmers are not taking quality seriously and this can bear negatively on our cocoa quality in the long-term.”

Like this: Like Loading...