PNG needs a research, development centre

IT is time the government set up a Research and Development Centre in PNG.

We have a vast economic resources base in PNG, but how do we go about is something that needs to be seriously looked into and act on.

It is not always necessary to heavily relay on imported resources or products.

It is time our education system be diversified to capture how our natural resources will be down processed and manufactured into products in the country.

We have enough university graduates, but the trainings are to be tailored into researching and developing our natural resources into products, given the vast raw resources we have.

It is time our theoretical understanding be converted more into researching and developing processes and products.

There are some things that are not supposed to be imported from outside.

We cannot go on like this? We have adequate natural resources and the time that is right for this country to start act on, is now.

It is about time research and development centre must be set up so that we will receive the maximum benefit from our own resources that is leaving our shore in return for a minimum benefit.

And the graduates must be more into hands-on-processing-and-manufacturing training exposure.

Yorine Inove

Madang

