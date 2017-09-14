PNG partners UNDP, global fund to develop early warning systems

A PROPOSED multi-million dollar government project supported by the United Nations Development Programme aims to develop early warning systems for natural disasters in the country.

It plans to seek “significant” funding support from the Green Climate Fund to help the country adapt to climate change.

UNDP deputy resident representative Tracy Vienings, pictured, said: “This project aims to develop early warning systems for many different hazards in PNG.

“If the government and people are warned before a disaster occurs, they will be better prepared to deal with the disaster.

“The government’s Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA), with assistance from UNDP, is seeking significant funding from the Green Climate Fund to develop a multi-hazard early warnings system.”

PNG continues to suffer from avoidable deaths and serious damage caused by droughts, floods, landslides, storms and frost. These hazards are worsened by climate change.

Between 1997 and 2002, landslides affected 19,707 people, killed 128 people, and cost the government more than K1 million.

The Green Climate Fund is to support the efforts of countries to respond to the challenge of climate change.

It assists countries limit or reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

The proposed project had been developed over the past 12 months.

A workshop yesterday was to validate and agree on the different project activities.

The stakeholders at the workshop included the National Weather Service, National Maritime Safety Authority, Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, Department of Agriculture and National Agriculture Research Centre and members of the Adaptation Technical Working Group.

Like this: Like Loading...