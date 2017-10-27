PNG are short-priced favourites to win opener

THE Papua New Guinea LNG Kumuls are short-priced favourites to beat Wales in tomorrow’s Rugby League World Cup opener in Port Moresby.

Local bookmaker Pacific Racing and Sports Betting are offering K1.14 for the Kumuls to win (head to head) the game at the Oil Search National Football Stadium while the Welsh are at 6-1 odds (K6) to spring the upset while a draw is paying K34.

Manager Peter McCoy and senior officer Robert Hondi are confident the home side will have too much going for them to claim their first win over Wales.

The company are offering first team score points: a try at odds of K1.50 for PNG to K3.20 for Wales; a goal at K9 for PNG to Wales’ K11; the odds of either side scoring their first point through a field goal is paying K81.

“Who knows what the local punters will go for with the various lines on offer,” McCoy said.

He said the company were also offering odds on the other World Cup matches: Australia v England, New Zealand v Samoa, Ireland v Italy, France v Lebanon and Scotland v Tonga.

“We are the just one of a few agencies promoting other sports betting aside from horses and dogs,” he said.

“We are promoting the World Cup and also promoting the Kumuls as our national team,” Mc Coy said. “We’ve installed the Kumuls as favourites to win on Saturday while Wales are paying K6 to win, which is pretty good, but I don’t think punters will be betting against PNG at home.”

Pacific Racing outlets are located at Gordon, Badili, Boroko, Lamana and the Car Club.

