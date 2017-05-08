Poet wins runner-up prize in PNA talent quest

POET Darryl Megiarni won the runner-up prize in the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) Talent Quest during the World Tuna Day celebrated last week.

He was the only Papua New Guinean among the winners.

He told The National that his poem was about sustainability and transition in the tuna industry.

He was overjoyed when he received an email last Monday from Dr Anouk Ride, a researcher with PNA, congratulating him.

“I leaped with joy in my work station for this is my first time to ever win a competition and also my first time to write a poem,” he said.

“I mostly elaborated on the issue of sustaining and monitoring tuna within the Pacific Ocean and also the transition from traditional ways of fishing to the modern or rather westernised way of fishing.

“I would like to thank PNA for giving us Pacific Islanders the chance to express our thoughts through competitions like this.

“I would like to thank our creator for the wisdom given to me to write this poem, and to all my family, friends and colleagues for their support.

“And a big thank you to my wife and son for being my inspiration.”

