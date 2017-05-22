Poinimo hold off Oro Birdwings in city netball

By HUXLEY LOVAI

Poinimo beat Oro Birdwings 24-18 in their Port Moresby Netball Association (POMNA) division 1 match on Saturday.

The teams appeared evenly-matched but Poinimo did just enough to see off the challenge from Birdwings.

However, Poinimo were better-organised and secured the win, with centre Pauline Kapi controlling the game well for her side.

When necessary Kapi would speed up or slow down the pace of the game in order to find her team-mates a way through Oro’s defence in the goal-third and circle.

Kapi was assisted by wing attack Vavine Raula and wing attack Vera Leo, who combined well with their passing and movement to keep their shooters supplied with the ball as they converted their shots on-goal.

At halftime, Poinimo held a 11-9 lead over Oro.

Changes by Oro lifted their game as they started to set up in intensity in midcourt, along with their shooters, as they tried to chase down Poinimo’s lead.

However, the missed opportunities of the first-half came back to haunt them as they fell six points short.

In the other division one clash, Mermaids soundly beat AC Plus 22-8.

The other two division one matches were forfeited with the wins awarded to Rebels and Sparrows.

