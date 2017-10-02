Police memorial park opens as salute to the fallen

By DAPHNE WANI

Police officers killed in the line of duty were remembered during the National Police Remembrance Day dawn service at Bomana Police College, in Port Moresby, on Friday.

The day was also marked to remember the six officers of the RPNGC who died within the past 12 months and also to unveil Police Memorial Park.

Police Minister Jelta Wong, when unveiling the memorial, told members of the police force, the Australian Federal Police, and families who gathered that it was a significant event for the constabulary to remember the lives of the fallen officers.

The fallen officers include Sergeant Andrew Naikaban, of Nuku Police Station in West Sepik; Constable Samuel Kepa, of Badili Police Station, National Capital District; Senior Constable Paul Langa, of Kimbe Police Station; Senior Constable Joshua Bailai, First Constables Alex Kopa and Glen Jimmy, all of Special Services Division, Mt Hagen in Western Highlands; and Senior Constable Brett

Andrew Forte, of Queensland in Australia.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said that the services of those officers would be forever engraved in the memorial and the memories of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and their fellow

colleagues who were still serving the country.

“It is a very important day and a time to remember police officers who have lost their lives to illness and circumstances in the recent year.

“The police memorial park serves as a lasting memory to those who have died in the service of God, the Queen and the country.

“With these memorial we will remember all the fallen and we will not forget them.

“As the commissioner, I am satisfied that we finally have a memorial during my term and I give sincere credit to the Australian Federal Police and the policing partnership programme that have assisted in erecting this memorial park in time,” Baki said.

Police Remembrance Day is on Sept 29 in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea.

