Police probe 3 killings in city

POLICE in Port Moresby are investigating three killings in the city during the Christmas-New Year festivities although overall it had been relatively quiet and peaceful.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the three reported killings were at the Erima settlement, Hohola settlement and at 14-Mile.

“Police will investigate all the three murders as well as the wounded and bring to justice those involved,” he said. “But all in all, I commend my policemen and women for carrying out a successful Christmas and New Year operation and the city residents for behaving very well.”

He said it was generally quiet and peaceful except for the burning of car tyres on the road at Ensisi Valley and certain parts of Gerehu on Saturday night.

“The city residents behaved well and on behalf of NCD police, I commend our people,” Turi said. Meanwhile he challenged police officers to put people first and serve them with loyalty this year.

“Let us make some resolutions and do what is right and expected of us by the people. I am signing a lot of dismissal letter for officers dismissed from the force for police brutality.

“This is not good and I want you all to take pride in your job and do your job honestly.”

