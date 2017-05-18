Police urged to undergo medical checks

By JAMES GUMUNO

Western Highlands police commander Martin Lakari wants officers who pass their medical test to join the election operation.

Chief Superintendent Lakari led the way as police officers underwent medical checks on Monday at the Kimininiga Police Barracks.

Lakari said medical checks were compulsory for the 500 police officers in the province.

He said those who did not turn up would not be deployed for the election operation.

“I want to send only the healthy and physically fit officers into the election operation,” he said.

Lakari said those with health problems would be assigned to jobs in the city.

He said he did not want to take the risk by sending officers with health problems into the election operation.

