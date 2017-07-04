Polling quiet, peaceful, names missing from roll: Official

POLLING in Manus has been reported to be quiet and peaceful, according to police and election officials in the province.

Election manager Sponsa Navi said yesterday most of 18 polling teams in the 10 LLGs completed their polling and the two other LLGs of Balopa and Pobuma were expected to wrap up polling today.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu confirmed ballot boxes and papers were escorted by the security personnel and locked up in a container at Lorengau police station ready for counting.

Both men agreed that the only problem encountered during the polling were missing names on the Common Roll which denied the people’s democratic right to cast their votes.

This has resulted in some polling teams temporarily suspending polling to allow the assistant returning officers and presiding officers to explain to voters and later resume polling.

Both confirmed that two petitions were presented to the election manager by some candidates over some irregularities identified in the 2017 Common Roll.

The candidates wanted the national election in Manus suspended.

The petition was sent to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato who said polling would continue and those candidates could take up their grievances through the Court of Dispute Returns.

Yapu said security was tightened to deal with any unexpected situation that may arise during the remaining days of polling and counting later.

