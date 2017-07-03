Polling starts late as weather delays logistical arrangements

Polling in three local level governments in Northern started last Thursday after bad weather hampered the logistical arrangements, deputy administrator

Corporate Services, Trevor Magei says.

Magie told The National that polling teams for Kira, Safia and Kokoda LLGs were deployed on Wednesday.

“The polling officials for the hinterlands of Kira were airlifted by chopper on Tuesday.

“The officials for Kira coast and the Waria areas departed on dinghies yesterday (last Wednesday) so they would have reached by this time to kick start polling,”Magei said.

He added that there were two teams for Safia LLG, the first team on Thursday.

Magei said the ballot boxes for Kokoda were airlifted on Tuesday and were locked in the police station.

“We have a few reported cases of missing names on the common roll but otherwise most people were casting their votes and it seems to be progressing smoothly.” Magei said.

“Security was ok and the police operations were being carried out as planned in the respective polling locations.”

