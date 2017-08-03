Pomat makes Manus proud

WITH humble hearts, we the people of Manus congratulate Job Pomat for his elevation to the honourable chair of Speaker of the House.

The people of Manus, through our elected leaders, have always stood by each prime minister with humility.

We have never demanded in anyway or form and we have always humbly accepted what is asked of our leaders.

Your recognition of our son’s ability to play the parliamentary speaker’s role allows us as a friendly and humble people to thank the rest of Papua New Guinea through your elected leaders for bestowing such an honourable position on Pomat.

Thank you very much indeed.

Let the garamuts sound on every island, on the main land and every atoll across the Bismark Sea.

Uroh! Uroh! Uroh!

Gerard Saleu

Goroka

