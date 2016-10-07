Popular television show Survivor to be shot in East New Britain

THE popular television show Survivor will run its first production in East New Britain next year if all goes well, provincial tourism authority chief executive officer Gard Renson says.

He said the first production of Survivor in East New Britain will depend on the support given by the government and its administration.

A team from the Survivor show had met with the administration, Kokopo city mayor Diuvia Kopman, tourism authority board members and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

The team told stakeholders that it will need their support to undertake a series of production in the province.

Provincial administrator Wilson Matava (pictured) when addressing the meeting assured the team that the province was ready to support the Survivor series.

Renson said he was impressed with the meeting.

“If all goes well, first production of Survivor in ENB will begin in March or April next year,” he said.

“It will start in Duke of York islands, and later move to other locations in Rabaul, Gazelle, Lasul Baining, Inland Baining and Pomio.”

Renson said the team had found ENB with perfect locations to run a five to six years Survivor series.

“The last hurdle is for the team to sell East New Britain to the producing company in Sweden,” he said.

“We will know the outcome next month. But the team is saying Survivor ENB is on.”

Survivor is a reality game show franchise produced in many countries throughout the world.

The show which had originated in Britain, usually involves 16 to 20 contestants isolated in the “wilderness” and compete for cash and prizes.

Related