Post PNG opens offices in province

POST PNG now has two new offices at Vudal and Rabaul in East New Britain which were opened last Friday.

There are now three Post Office agencies in the province and 41 altogether around the country.

The Rabaul Post Office is located at a shopping centre in Rabual town. The Vudal Post office is located at the Vudal University.

Minister for Police and Gazelle MP Jelta Wong attended the opening.

A Post PNG statement said people in East New Britain would have easy access to postal services plus other services such as Salim Moni Kwik and Post Logistics.

“The opening of Vudal and Rabaul Post office is a testimony of Post PNG Limited’s commitment to service delivery and development of East New Britain and the country,” the company statement said.

