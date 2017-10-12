Potape wants review of special purpose authority in Hela

THRE should be a review of how the special purpose authority functions in Hela, says Deputy Governor Thomas Potape says.

Making reference to the Hides special purpose authority, Potape claimed the authority did not assist local level governments (LLG) well in the province.

“From my understanding, the authorities were established to support the LLGs,” Potape said.

“I understand that those authorities are implementing arms of LLGs.

“How I see it, individuals are treating the authorities as their private businesses.

“Since 2012, I understand that Government had paid some money to the Hides Special Purpose Authority.

“I understand that for the past six years, Government had been giving money to the special purpose authority.

“With that view, I thought the authority is the implementing arm of the LLG and that some money would be put towards the law-and-order issues in the LLG to have them sorted out.

“There have been big fights in my LLG (Komo).

“If there was any care at all, some of the money would have been given to maintain peace and law and order in the area.

“All this money was parked under Hides Gas Special Purpose Authority, nothing was given to Komo LLG.

“I want the establishment of the authority to be reviewed.”

He said they launched a development plan (2014-2018) for Komo LLG in 2014.

“Initially when I launched the plan in 2014 for work to be carried out in the LLG, I knew there was money available.”

