We have the power, make the difference

MEMBERS of the current government will try everything to hold on to their seat and remain in power in the coming general election.

They have not listened to the people during their term.

The time has come for us to raise our voice and to determine their fate as they have done to us for the past five years.

It is entirely up to us.

We have to monitor the electoral campaigns and activities as those lusting for power and self-preservation will surely try any means to get their way.

They will bribe and may even print and distribute extra ballot papers.

Let us resist the temptation of a moment’s pleasure to influence our vote as it will likely lead to another five years of struggle.

As my colleagues in Eastern Highlands always say, “one week of lamb flaps, five years of misery”.

We always seem to fall victim to this.

Our country is suffering financially and it will take years to recover even if good governance is restored.

Taxes have been raised, public servants are not paid, and power blackouts are a constant in Lae and Port Moresby.

The budget constraints have also meant cuts to health and education services and people in the remote areas are the worst affected as they rely on government funding.

The kina has also dropped to its lowest point.

The Government continues to insist that it is not facing a financial or debt crisis, but finds it necessary to borrow more money from overseas.

The lies are too obvious to ignore.

Wayat Miyaweng Ban Sak

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...