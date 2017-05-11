Your power, your vote, is in your hands

I appeal to supporters and candidates to act and conduct themselves that reflect the 21st century politics and not the stone age politics.

Candidates should not engage in bribery and inducement and corrupt politics.

One thing is for sure you will never buy out your electorates.

Finally, our PM of the 8th parliament, Peter O’Neill took out a full five-term of office.

He had his time.

Whether he managed the economy well or not is left to our own assessments and judgements.

Your voting power is now in your hands.

You have very few weeks to assess and cast your votes. After that, you will be served, good or bad, for the next five years from 2017-2022.

And for my Kagua-Erave electorate, I will be the first to congratulate the new MP for our 11th parliament.

This is your time, make a difference.

YapiAkore

Kagua-Erave, SHP

