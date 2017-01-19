Pre-registration of small craft in Lae starts

AWARENESS on small craft vessels pre-registration in Lae, Morobe, was carried out yesterday.

The awareness will run for six months, according to Morobe Small Craft Board and Morobe Disaster and Emergency Services officials.

The pre-registration awareness was carried out by the officers from Morobe Disaster Emergency Services.

The officers visited two boat landing sites – one at Voco Point and the other at Aigris market next to the Lae Tidal Basin project site.

Boat operators were educated on the sea safety requirements and to communicate with boat owners to register the boats.

Registrar for Small Crafts Joshua Mais told The National that pre-registration for boats would start next week. Voco Point registration would take place on Monday and Wednesday and for Aigris on Tuesday and Thursday.

“At the end of June, we will begin the registration starting with the Yacht club boats and trailer owners. We will issue notices to them about the registration exercise that we are carrying out. Officers will travel to Morobe, Finschhafen, Tami Island, Wasu and Siassi to carry out awareness on the exercise. Also application forms will be issued at the awareness campaign.”

“We will announce the registrations fees for the boat and the skipper’s licence. Also we want to work closely with Independent Consumer and Competition Commission to put in place a fixed fare for passengers, cargo and hire.”

