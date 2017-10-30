Prison escapee killed in shootout

A PRISON escapee from Lakiemata jail in West New Britain was shot dead while another known suspect was shot and recaptured by police.

West New Britain police commander Chief Supt Jim Namora said the Kimbe response and mobile squad units stepped up their operations in and around Kimbe to stabilise the law and order situation as the PNG Games drew near.

Namora, who will be leaving the province soon to take up his new post as the director for the special services division (SSD) in Port Moresby, thanked his men and praised them for their commitment and dedication to duty.

He said the shootout with police last Thursday in the hills behind the Section 21 settlement resulted in prison escapee, identified as Solomon Liliura, being shot dead and another known criminal, Casper Vincent wounded and recaptured.

Liliura was wanted by

Kimbe, Lae, Madang and Rabaul police for a number of serious crimes.

His body is now at the Kimbe General Hospital morgue awaiting coronal proceedings.

Vincent was wanted for the alleged murder of a bus crew at Section 10 in Kimbe early this year.

Vincent allegedly shot and killed the fare collector when he refused to hand in the day’s takings to Liliura and his gang.

Namora said Vincent was also wanted for some other offences in Kimbe and was continuously evading police when he was shot and recaptured.

He was admitted to the hospital and would be charged as soon as he was released.

