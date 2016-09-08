Prisoners told to bulid relationship with churches

BOMANA prison’s commanding officer Superintendent Haraha Kiddy Keko has urged inmates to build a relationship with church groups which visit them.

Keko said they would one day be released back into the communities and they already have a contact with the church groups.

“These interactions are good. When they get to know the ministries, and when they leave this place, they know there are God’s people out there who are willing to accept them,” he said.

He said those serving life terms must not give up praying because God could present opportunities if they behaved in prison and follow the rules.

He said the prison would welcome any church group to come and share the gospel with the inmates.

“I have opened the door to them and the prison management and staff are very supportive,” he said.

“But it’s the prisoners themselves who must take the lead.”

Related