Probe eyed in failed cop projects

ALL failed police projects, especially construction of police facilities and accommodation around the country, will be investigated, Police Commissioner Gari Baki says.

Baki said many projects were abandoned even though contractors were paid out.

“The information that the contractors are not paid is incorrect,” Baki said.

“Most contractors were paid and they should have completed the projects and I don’t know the reasons those projects were left incomplete.

“These contractors will be held responsible to answer those questions.”

Baki assured Northern police commanders, policemen and stakeholders during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Gusap Police Barracks in Ramu on Thursday.

He said the incomplete construction of several police houses at Bumbu Barracks in Lae was one such examples of an incomplete project.

Baki said the barracks at Gusap Downs would free up houses used by mobile squads so that other members of the other sections could use them.

He said there was no guarantee that they would have some funds to build new accommodation and would make do with the funds available.

