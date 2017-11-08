Prop Albert expected to miss two games

KUMULS prop Wellington Albert who limped off the field last Sunday in PNG’s 14-6 win over Ireland will miss this weekend’s clash against the US says coach Michael Marum.

The 23-year old, who injured his right ankle in the second half of the Ireland game, has been given two weeks to recover from the injury by physio Simon Morris.

Albert would be available to play after the quarterfinals which means he could have already played his last World Cup game.

PNG are expected to meet England in the quarterfinal in Melbourne on Nov 19.

“Wellington is out of this weekend’s game because of a medial ligament injury to his ankle and the medical advice is for two weeks recovery,” Marum said.

“After the match last week, he was taken to the hospital and he has been cleared of any serious damage but he’ll need at least two weeks to recover.

“According to the initial advice Wellington is looking at two weeks out but if he recovers sooner he could get a run in the quarterfinal, if not he’ll get his chance if we make the semis.”

Albert played a vital role for the Kumuls against Wales in the opening World Cup match two weeks ago running for 214m, scoring a try and making 29 tackles.

Back-rower Moses Meninga has been given the job of playing in the front-row for Sunday’s with Marum resting his other props Enock Maki and Stanton Albert.

