PS United see off Yamaros

By ISAAC LIRI

HUAWEI PS United edged out Vitis Yamaros with a 2-0 beating in their round four National Soccer League match last Saturday at the Bisini Soccer ground.

In a scrappy game both, sides had equal ball possession but PS United looked sharp throughout and make use of their opportunities converting them into points.

Isaac Karai from PS United put his side in front with a goal in the 15th minute as they went on to lead 1-0 at half time.

PS United’s national representative player Donovan Murray was instrumental in midfield directing their plays and giving his side the upper hand despite the absence of other Kapuls from the club like goalkeeper Luke Kaprangi Junior and striker Richard Alois.

The second stanza saw Yamaros uplifting their game but poor finishing up front by their strikers kept them from finding the net.

Missed opportunities by the Vitis Industries-sponsored side punished them when Russell Kambaka scored PS United’s second goal in the 64thminute.

PS United switched to a defensive style of football in the last quarter of the game to hold off a fast finishing Yamaros side.

Yamaros team manager Micah Kaneng agreed that the loss of PNG representative duo Patrick Aisa and Jacob Sabua was a major contributor to their poor performance.

“I think we did well in the second half but we just couldn’t find the net,” Kaneng said.

“I think moving forward we need to polish up in the midfield and our finishers need to get their acts right.

“The game would have been different if we had this two,” Kaneng said.

The national representative players were allowed by their franchises to take a break after spending weeks in the Kapuls camp.

The NSL match at Bisini in Port Moresby was witnessed by PNGFA president David Chung and NSL chief executive officer Seamus Marten, who flew in from New Zealand.

NSL Round 4 Results: Sat, June 17 – PS United 2 Yamaros 0, Madang FC 5 Buang 0, Lae City 3 Besta United 1.

Standings: Lae City Dwellers 10, PS United 10, Madang 7, Buang 4, Besta United 1, Yamaros 1.

