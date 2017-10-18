Public servants in ENB undergo leadership training

EAST New Britain is the first province to undergo a short course on project management, public speaking and speech writing.

The Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct was established through a memorandum of understanding by the National Government and Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop on December 15, 2014.

The course was opened by Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore in Kokopo on Monday.

Personnel Management Secretary John Kali said leadership was crucial to service delivery and there must be value and ethic-based leaders.

He said the next few days would see the participants, mostly senior public servants from East and West New Britain, go through values of wisdom, honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and accountability.

Kali commended the Australian government for its joint partnership in supporting this programme.

“We want to transform you from the inside out, so that you can have those values which will have an impact of yourselves as leaders.”

Kali said if public servants did not have these values, they could be pushed around to say yes to anything.

He said if they were trained, they would become competent and stand up to weed out corruption in the public service.

Kali said they were also looking at competency and skills, human resources management, financial management, and procurement and project management because the government was allocating more resources to districts.

“Many times we have seen projects fail because we lack capacity and skills,” he said.

“Communication is a key ingredient for any leader.

“Public speaking and speech writing are vital skills.

“You must speak with confidence and authority so people can capture the message.”

Like this: Like Loading...